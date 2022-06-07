Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner at Brown Rudnick

After becoming the queen of cross-examination and a viral sensation, Latina attorney Camille Vasquez is Brown Rudnick’s newest partner. The Colombian and Cuban descent lawyer was a vital member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict on June 1, 2022, for actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, attorneys for US actor Johnny Depp, depart after speaking to reporters outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse on June 01, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. A US jury found Wednesday that US actress Amber Heard had made defamatory claims of abuse against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and awarded him $15 million in damages.

In a press release, the international law firm informed that after joining their Orange County office in 2018 as an associate in the Litigation & Arbitration, Camille had demonstrated her expertise as a trial lawyer in high-stakes disputes, including defamation cases, contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims.

“We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership,” said William Baldiga, chairman and CEO of Brown Rudnick. “Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

Actor Johnny Depp (L) talks to his attorney Camille Vasquez before closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022.

Camille has happily accepted the offer, despite claims that other Hollywood firms are eyeing her. “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership. I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

A BR team, led by Ben Chew, won a jury verdict for actor #JohnnyDepp in his #DefamationTrial. The team also included Wayne Dennison, Rebecca Lecaroz, Stephanie Calnan, Andrew Crawford, Yarelyn Mena, Jessica Meyers, Samuel Moniz and Camille Vasquez. https://t.co/IMAqYUsZUFpic.twitter.com/VZoifm0wwX — Brown Rudnick (@BrownRudnickLLP) June 1, 2022

As informed by Brown Rudnick, Vasquez is a 2010 graduate of Southwestern Law School and received her bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Southern California.