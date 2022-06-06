Amber Heard’s sister posts supportive message following loss in defamation trial

Amber Heard’s sister is standing behing her following her loss in her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Whitney Heard took to Instagram on Sunday, June 5, to post a statement about the trial, letting her sister know that she “will always be proud” of her for testifying against Depp, despite the jury ruling in his favor last week.

“I still stand with you, sissy,” Whitney began her statement. “Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

She continued, “We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”

“I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you,” Heard concluded. “Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard.”

This statement from Whitney comes less than a week after a jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million, deciding that Heard defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard also scored a victory in her countersuit against Depp, with the jury awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages.