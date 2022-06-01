Read Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s emotional statements about the verdict

A courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia was surrounded by fans this morning as the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial came to an end. After a six-week trial that captivated the world, seven members of the jury deliberated for three days, unanimously deciding that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts, saying he should be awarded $15 million. The jury also found in favor of Heard’s countersuit on one count, saying she should receive $2 million. Heard was in court while Depp watched from the UK, and they have both released statements.



Immediately following the verdict Depp released a long statement on Instagram, ““Six year ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me and also the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye,” he wrote.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already travelled around the world twice within a millisecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” the actor continued.