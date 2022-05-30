Johnny Depp joins Jeff Beck on stage while waiting for the verdict of his trial with Amber Heard

After being in court for the last few weeks in a trial against his ex Amber Heard, Johnny Depp forgot about his legal battle for a moment to relax at a concert in England. However, unlike most of us, he didn’t just stay in the audience. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor did a surprised performace this Sunday when he joined his friend Jeff Beck at the Sheffield City Hall.

The publicists of the venue tweeted “Well…what a surprise we got last night when Johnny Depp joined @jeffbeckmusic on stage 😱 Wishing ⁦@jeffbeckmusic good luck for the rest of his amazing tour 😍 and a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us!”

Well…what a surprise we got last night when Johnny Depp joined ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ on stage 😱



Wishing ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ good luck for the rest of his amazing tour 😍 and a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us! pic.twitter.com/UlHhKShanP — Sheffield City Hall (@SheffCityHall) May 30, 2022

Johnny played three covers songs, which included John Lennon’s Isolation; Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, and Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing. He also played one of his new unreleases songs, called This is a Song for Ms. Hedy Lamarr.

On stage, Johnny appeared happy to have abandoned the formalities of the trial to once again embrace his passion for rock. The singer wore a short-sleeved white shirt that exposed the tattoos on his arms and the multiple bracelets he wore on his wrists. In recent weeks we have seen him with his hair in a ponytail, but for this occassion, he let his hair down and wore a black beret.

Awaiting the verdict

Last week, during the defamation trial that Johnny brought against his ex, Amber Heard, both sides provided their final arguments. Now that all the evidence has been presented, it is time for the jury to deliberate on the final verdict.

The seven members of the jury will meet this Tuesday the 31st to discuss their decision; however, there is still no confirmed date to hear the outcome of the trial. As the case was broadcasted on national TV, many people were invested in it and on social media, Johnny Depp gained a lot of support and popularity while Amber Heard lost several followers.