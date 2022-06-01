Kate Moss supports Johnny Depp’s third England performance amid jury deliberations

Kate Moss is continuing her support for Johnny Depp as the jury continues to deliberate in his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor took the stage on Tuesday for the third night in a row, joining friend and collaborator Jeff Beck during his show at Sheffield City Hall in England.

Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss--who testified for him on May 24--was in attendance for Tuesday’s show, being snapped by photographers as she left the venue alone after spending time backstage.

The 58-year-old received a standing ovation after his performance, according to a video of the show posted by the Associated Press. During their time onstage, the pair gave the audience a performance of “Heddy Lamar,” a song they’ve performed together previously.

This comes following the end of Depp’s trial on Friday, with a seven-person jury currently deliberating the actor’s allegations against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. He is suing the Aquaman actress for defamation over a December 2018 article she wrote, coming forward with domestic abuse claims. He is seeking $50 million in damages, claiming the op-ed halted his career.

In response, Heard is countersuing for defamation, claiming that public statements made by Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman, calling her allegations “fake” and an “abuse hoax,” ruined her reputation and halted her career, similarly.

As for Moss, she testified via video on May 24, addressing a reference Heard made in previous testimony about Depp’s fellow ex.

The British model--who dated Johnny from 1994 to 1998--testified that the alleged incident occurred while they were on vacation at a resort in Jamaica, but insists he did not push her.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” she said under oath. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” Moss maintained.

Clearly, the exes are still on good terms.