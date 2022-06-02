COMBO-US-COURT-DEPP-HEARD
Celebrity news

How was Johnny Depp feeling before Amber Heard’s verdict was read?

After the televised six-week trial concluded, Depp was awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The highly publicized defamation case trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has concluded. And while Heard was inside the court waiting for the verdict, onlookers spotted the 58-years-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor hanging out in a pub.

According to People, before the jury’s decision was made public, Depp was drinking with musician friends Sam Fender and Jeff Beck at the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, England. A source present at the moment revealed to the publication that “He was in a great mood.”

Johnny Depp©Sam Fender

Another person inside the establishment shared that Depp was there “about 45 minutes” before the verdict was read. “He’d been drinking with Sam Fender this evening. And then I believe that the bar opened a berth space upstairs for them or something along those lines. And that’s where I saw him,” the person said.

“He was leaving from the upstairs place, which is where I managed to see him [to] shake his hand, and [I] spoke to him very, very briefly. He smiled at me and said, ‘Thank you,’ and gave me a wink. And he seemed very gracious and happy with where he was and things like that,” the insider said.

“He seemed very happy and comfortable. I think that’s really good,” the person continues. “I’m glad that he’s in the UK with members of a band that he’s friends with and enjoying some music and enjoying himself because he deserves that. Once people spotted him and realized that he was there, there was quite a lot of support. Some people were clapping, lots of people got overexcited, as they would do with that.”

After the televised six-week trial concluded on Wednesday, June 1, in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp —who won all three defamation claims, including domestic abuse — was awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.

Following the verdict, Heard, 36, said in a statement, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback,” she added.

Jury Deliberates In Depp v. Heard Defamation Trial©GettyImages
Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse on June 1, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. The jury in the Depp vs. Heard case awarded actor Johnny Depp $15 million in his defamation case against Heard.

Johnny also released a statement saying: “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye,” he said.

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Defamation Trial Continues©GettyImages
Johnny Depp gestures to his fans during a recess outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.

“False, very serious, and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me,” the actor added. “It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back.”

