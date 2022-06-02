How was Johnny Depp feeling before Amber Heard’s verdict was read?

The highly publicized defamation case trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has concluded. And while Heard was inside the court waiting for the verdict, onlookers spotted the 58-years-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor hanging out in a pub.

According to People, before the jury’s decision was made public, Depp was drinking with musician friends Sam Fender and Jeff Beck at the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, England. A source present at the moment revealed to the publication that “He was in a great mood.”

©Sam Fender





Another person inside the establishment shared that Depp was there “about 45 minutes” before the verdict was read. “He’d been drinking with Sam Fender this evening. And then I believe that the bar opened a berth space upstairs for them or something along those lines. And that’s where I saw him,” the person said.

“He was leaving from the upstairs place, which is where I managed to see him [to] shake his hand, and [I] spoke to him very, very briefly. He smiled at me and said, ‘Thank you,’ and gave me a wink. And he seemed very gracious and happy with where he was and things like that,” the insider said.

For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside 👍🏻⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j73jjiSiop — Darren Williams (@DazWilliams) June 1, 2022

“He seemed very happy and comfortable. I think that’s really good,” the person continues. “I’m glad that he’s in the UK with members of a band that he’s friends with and enjoying some music and enjoying himself because he deserves that. Once people spotted him and realized that he was there, there was quite a lot of support. Some people were clapping, lots of people got overexcited, as they would do with that.”

After the televised six-week trial concluded on Wednesday, June 1, in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp —who won all three defamation claims, including domestic abuse — was awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.

Following the verdict, Heard, 36, said in a statement, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”