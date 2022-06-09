Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vazquez to appear in docuseries following the trial

The Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial is getting its own docuseries. The program, which will air on Discovery+, will feature appearances from Johnny Depp’s legal team, including Camille Vazquez.

©GettyImages



Camille Vazquez and Benjamin G. Chew

The documentary follows the recent defamation trial where Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Amber Heard. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the series will feature exclusive interviews with Vazquez and Benjamin G. Chew, who represented Depp through the trial. The series will also speak with members of Heard’s legal team, family members, key witnesses, and more.

The series is a follow up to the 2020 documentary “Johnny vs Amber,” which followed Depp’s defamation trial in the U.K. “When we commissioned Johnny vs. Amber for Discovery+, we knew that we were tackling a very sensitive case but one with huge global profile and interest that would resonate with our audience,” said Clare Laycock, senior vp planning and insights, head of Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery UK. “Since it premiered in December last year, Johnny vs. Amber has been one of the most successful unscripted discovery+ Originals.”

©GettyImages



Vazquez was one of the most prominent figures in the trial.

HOLA! USA was the first Hispanic outlet to interview Camille Vazquez, one of the trial’s most prominent figures. Here is teaser of her soon to be released interview, where she discusses her Latin heritage, her rise to fame, and her relationship with Johnny Depp.