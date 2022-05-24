TelevisaUnivision’s upcoming ‘Por Siempre Selena’ special will celebrate Selena Quintanilla’s life

It’s always the right time to honor Selena Quintanilla.

TelevisaUnivision is gearing up to release Por Siempre Selena, a new two-hour musical special that will celebrate the legacy of the late superstar. According to an announcement from the network and the family, the program will feature stories about Selena’s life and tributes to her music 27 years after the Tejano singer’s death.

“A cultural icon today, Selena and her music has transcended time and inspired many generations across the globe,” the Quintanilla family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We are proud to continue to honor her legacy by partnering with Univision to produce Por Siempre Selena, a TV musical celebration that will pay tribute with an all-star lineup performing all her iconic hits.”

This news comes after another announcement from the late star’s family, who recently revealed an album is in the works. During a Facebook Live session with Latin Groove News’ Jose Rosario in March, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, revealed that a new Selena album featuring previously unreleased, digitally modified songs is coming this year through Warner Music Latina.

TelevisaUnivision has yet to announce a release date for Por Siempre Selena.