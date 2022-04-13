The world can’t get enough of Selena Quintanilla! 27 years after the “Queen of Tejano music” passed, the entertainment industry continues showering her with tributes and posthumous awards, her fandom keeps her songs playing, and the Quintanilla family preserving her name and image to the core.

Selena Quintanilla, one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers, would have been celebrating her 51st birthday on Friday, April 16, 2022. Although her life was taken so soon, her family and the Latinx community refuse to let her legacy die. Therefore, TidalWave Comics is releasing the comic book “Tribute: Selena” to join the nationwide birthday celebrations.

A Selena Quintanilla comic book is coming! ‘Tribute: Selena’ will be released to celebrate her 51st birthday

The new expanded version of the Selena comic book will be available in English and Spanish, and it is written by Michael Frizell, with art by Ramon Salas. This 32-page comic book is available digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms, including Amazon. The edition will feature never seen images and a new cover by famed comic book artist Joe Paradise.

“The Tribute line of comic books tells the stories of the classic entertainers that have passed on,” says TidalWave’s publisher, Darren G. Davis. “It is a way for us to honor these people who have made a difference in the world.”

TidalWave has published well-received tribute biographies of other icons such as John Lennon, Bruce Lee, Christopher Reeve, Whitney Houston, Frank Capra, Lucille Ball, David Bowie, etc.

In addition to the book, Selena Quintanilla’s dad Abraham Quintanilla, recently revealed that a new album would be released in April. The singer-songwriter and producer told Latin Groove News that the upcoming project is being produced by Warner Music and will contain 13 songs.

Quintanilla also said that his son A.B. Quintanilla worked on the album while Suzette Quintanilla took charge of the creative process. “What amazes me and Suzette, my family, A.B., is that 26 years later and the public still remembers Selena. They haven’t let go of her,” Mr. Quintanilla said. “They’re waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public.”