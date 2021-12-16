‘Selena’ is one of 25 films inducted into the National Film Registry of The Library of Congress

Selena Quintanilla inspired millions when she was alive and when her life was cut short tragically at the age of 23, the 1997 film “Selena” continued to share her story with the world. Many remember having the film on repeat as they watched sportray the iconic Mexican-American. 24 years later it is officially being inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress!

Every year 25 new movies are added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as a way to draw attention to the library‘s efforts to protect and archive American film history, per NPR. The stories selected this year explore “stories from the nation’s diverse communities that often carry universal themes,” according to a news release from the Library of Congress. “Selena’s life, music, and the film became touchstones in Latin American culture, and her infectious appeal crossed over to audiences of all kinds,” the Library of Congress said.

Directed by Mexican American filmmaker Gregory Nava, Selena tells the story of how she rose to fame with her family‘s band, how she fell in love, and how she was tragically murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club. “It will stand the test of time,” said Edward James Olmos, who played her father. “(It’s) a masterpiece because it allows people to learn about themselves by watching other peoples‘ culture.”

