A Selena Quintanilla album is coming soon! Abraham Quintanilla says the upcoming project contains 13 songs

Selena Quintanilla’s dad Abraham Quintanilla, recently revealed that a new album of his late daughter would be released in April. The singer-songwriter and producer told Latin Groove News that the upcoming project is being produced by Warner Music and will contain 13 songs.

Quintanilla also said that his son A.B. Quintanilla worked on the album while Suzette Quintanilla took charge of the creative process. “What amazes me and Suzette, my family, A.B., is that 26 years later and the public still remembers Selena. They haven’t let go of her,” Mr. Quintanilla said. “They’re waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public.”

According to the publication, among the songs, fans will enjoy a track Selena recorded when she was 13 years old. To update her tone, Selena’s brother digitally changed her voice to sound as she did in her 20s. “My son worked on Selena’s voice with the computers, and if you listen to it, she sounds on [the] recordings like she did right before she passed away,” he said. Selena’s sister helped with the artwork design of the upcoming album.

Selena Quintanilla, one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers, would have been celebrating her 51th birthday on Friday, April 16, 2022. Although her life was taken so soon, her family and the Latinx community refuses to let her legacy die.

To date, for the almost 27 years, the music industry continues showering the “Queen of Tejano music” with tributes and posthumous awards, her fandom keeps her songs playing, and the Quintanilla family preserving her name and image to the core.

For the Latinx community, Selena Quintanilla is beyond her worldwide known song “Como La Flor” or her head-bopping track “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” Selena is more than her dance moves and her purple jumpsuit. The forever shining star is a representation of Latinidad.