Kumbia Kings are going to Mexico and are making a documentary

Kumbia Kings are making a comeback. The band will reunite for a concert in Monterrey, Mexico, at the start of the next year. The reunion of the band was orchestrated by leader Cruz Martinez and the Mexican actor Arturo Carmona, who’ll be helping out in the making of a documentary of the history of the group.

According to Infobae, Arturo Carmona explained in a press conference that he wanted to get involved with the band beyond one show. “There’s an audience for this,” he said. “We want to develop a working relationship.”

Arturo and Cruz’s friendship came from an interesting place; Arturo was married to Alicia Villarreal in the 80’s. Many years later, after the couple got divorced, Alicia married Cruz Martinez. They both share kids with Alicia. When speaking at the press conference, Cruz said that partnering up with Arturo was a great idea since he knew the television medium. Then he said, “We also pay for the same schools.”

Cruz shared that over the past couple of years he’s been writing a book that details the ups and downs of the band, which will serve as the blueprint for this audiovisual project titled, “Behind the Crown.” Some of the opening scenes of the project will be recorded during the concert in Monterrey.

Kumbia Kings has had a complicated history. The band, founded by Cruz Martinez and A.B. Quintanilla, although incredibly successful, has had a rotating crew of musicians due to internal struggles, resulting in A.B. leaving the band and forming his own, called Kumbia All Starz. Cruz addressed this during the press conference, saying that A.B. wouldn’t be participating in the reunion and that he is the only owner of Kumbia Kings.