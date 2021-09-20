Chris Perez shares never-before-seen photo of Selena Quintanilla. The musician took social media to reveal that his mom surprised him with an image that he was unaware of its existence.

“I went to my mom’s house today, and he showed me a photo that I had never seen. I hope you enjoy it,“ he wrote on his Instagram account.

Previously, Perez shared on Twitter that he had reached a settlement with the Quintanilla family over his plan to create a miniseries based on his memoir, “To Selena, With Love.”

“Good news! I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with the Quintanilla family. Now that these issues are behind us, in the future, my hope and the hope of the Quintanilla family is that we work together to continue honoring and celebrating Selena’s legacy,“ he said on Twitter.

In 2017, Selena‘s father, Abraham Quintanilla, opposed Chris’s plan and sued him and two companies. The lawsuit revealed that after Selena’s murder, Perez agreed to give Selena‘s likeness, name, and rights to her estate.