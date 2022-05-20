Sebastián Yatra delivers Selena Quintanilla tribute during Mexico City Show

When in Mexico--especially if you’re a musician--you have to acknowledge the cultural impact of one important person: Selena Quintanilla.

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra is the latest star to pay tribute to the Mexican legend, surprising a crowd of about 40,000 fans this weekend at the Tecate Emblemba festival in Mexico City. With a Mexican flag flashing brightly on a screen behind him, Yatra delivered a cover of one of Selena’s most beloved hits, “Baila Esta Cumbia.”

“¿Cual es el pais mas chingon del mundo entero?” Yatra asked before going into the song. That translates to, “What is the most badass country in the whole world,” proving Sebastián’s appreciation not only for Selena, but all of Mexico.

Yatra’s cover was actually the second Selena tribute at this year’s Tecate Emblemba festival. Earlier that weekend, Mexican singer-songwriter KURT delivered a slowed-down, trumpet-heavy cover of “Como La Flor,” according to Remezcla.

The inaugural Tecate Emblema festival was held May 13 and 14 in Mexico City, featuring international stars like the Backstreet Boys, Gwen Stefani, Kali Uchis, and more on the lineup.

In addition to his performance in Mexico, the Colombian singer-songwriter was also tapped to perform at TelevisaUnivision’s first upfront as a combined company.

Taking over the River Pavilion at New York’s Jacob Javits Convention Center the morning of May 17 , TelevisaUnivision planned to stand out with what it describes as “A-list” Hispanic talent and live musical performances, including some surprise appearances.

Yatra was in the building not only to perform at the upfront, but also to serve as a presenter.