Sebastián Yatra will perform at TelevisaUnivision’s first company presentation

TelevisaUnivision is having its first upfront presentation as a newly merged company, tapping Sebastián Yatra as presenter and the evening’s leading performer.

The entertainment giant was formed earlier this year, merging Grupo Televisa and Univision, two of the most emblematic Spanish-speaking companies in the world.

The presentation will take place on May 17th, in at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event will feature the best Hispanic talent in the industry as performers and presenters. Sebastián Yatra will provide the evening’s opening performance. “Univision has supported my career from the beginning,” he said in a statement. “I’m excited to take the stage and help showcase the power of the Latino community and the impact we have on this country.”

Sebastián Yatra is one of the most emblematic young Latino artists, known for his ballads and reggaeton-infused songs. Recently, he performed at the Academy Awards, singing “Dos Oruguitas,” nominated for Best Original Song. Before the awaited performance, Yatra spoke to the Today Show and relayed that he was trying his best to stay in the present and to avoid his nerves. “I’m trying not to think about the magnitude of what it is or anticipate it,” he said. “I’ve never been the most nervous person. I think it’s all about enjoying it.”

“You have a certain amount of nerves, especially since it’s your first time doing it and you have an opportunity to give people a beautiful message through music. For me, it’s more of those nerves of, ‘I want to do my best so people can get something nice out of this,” he said.