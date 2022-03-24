Sebastián Yatra releases a beautiful bilingual celebration of ‘Tacones Rojos’ with John Legend

Sebastián Yatra welcomes once again award-winning artist John Legend to the Hispanic market for a powerful bilingual celebration of “Tacones Rojos.” After enchanting millions of hearts and reaching #1 on Latin Radio in the US, the song continues making headlines, and this time for its new version.
“’Tacones Rojos’ has such a beautiful sunny vibe. It’s about meeting someone new who brings love, light, and wonder into your life,” John Legend shares. “I love that energy and that we were able to create something new together for this lovely song.” Sebastián Yatra adds, “It has the happiness of the original, but for me, it’s a brand new song. It sounds like it was born this way. It was meant to be with John’s voice on it with me.”
“It was already such an amazing track, but this was the first time I’ve tried to translate a Spanish song into English. It’s not as simple as a word-for-word conversion. You have to translate the sentiment, but re-shape and massage the language flows so that it flows naturally and feels like an original song in English,” John Legend continues. “That was my challenge, and I had so much fun doing it.”
“Creating this version with John has been so beautiful,” Sebastián Yatra shares “he’s one of the most talented musicians. When you hear his voice, you know it’s him, and it resonates. To have him sing a song that I wrote, these melodies and this message of love, it just makes me so happy and gives me a lot of professional and personal satisfaction.”
The new release comes after Sebastián’s performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The viral smash ranked in TikTok’s Top 10 in the US and globally, and it is rising on Spotify’s Top 50 Global, with +505 Million streams.
This weekend, the multi-platinum Colombian singer-songwriter will also perform at the Oscar-nominated song “Dos Oruguitas” (“Two Caterpillars”) from The Walt Disney animated film Encanto on the 94th Academy Awards. The chart-topping artist recently performed the emotional ballad as a trio on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, following appearances on Good Morning America and CBS Mornings.
The Latino hitmaker shows a steady upward trajectory on global streaming and radio with his feel-good music. Yatra is conquering fans across the globe through his genre-bending music releases and new album “Dharma.”
Yatra will soon hit the road on his 22-dates tour in the United States and Canada. Sebastián Yatra’s “Dharma World Tour” will kick off in Texas.