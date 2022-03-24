Sebastián Yatra releases a beautiful bilingual celebration of ‘Tacones Rojos’ with John Legend

Sebastián Yatra welcomes once again award-winning artist John Legend to the Hispanic market for a powerful bilingual celebration of “Tacones Rojos.” After enchanting millions of hearts and reaching #1 on Latin Radio in the US, the song continues making headlines, and this time for its new version.

“’Tacones Rojos’ has such a beautiful sunny vibe. It’s about meeting someone new who brings love, light, and wonder into your life,” John Legend shares. “I love that energy and that we were able to create something new together for this lovely song.” Sebastián Yatra adds, “It has the happiness of the original, but for me, it’s a brand new song. It sounds like it was born this way. It was meant to be with John’s voice on it with me.”

©Sebastián Yatra





“It was already such an amazing track, but this was the first time I’ve tried to translate a Spanish song into English. It’s not as simple as a word-for-word conversion. You have to translate the sentiment, but re-shape and massage the language flows so that it flows naturally and feels like an original song in English,” John Legend continues. “That was my challenge, and I had so much fun doing it.”

“Creating this version with John has been so beautiful,” Sebastián Yatra shares “he’s one of the most talented musicians. When you hear his voice, you know it’s him, and it resonates. To have him sing a song that I wrote, these melodies and this message of love, it just makes me so happy and gives me a lot of professional and personal satisfaction.”