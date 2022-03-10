Sebastián Yatra is unstoppable! The Oscar-nominated Colombian singer-songwriter will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On March 14th, following his performance of viral smash “Tacones Rojos” on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Latino hitmaker shows a steady upward trajectory on global streaming and radio with his feel-good music. Yatra is conquering fans across the globe through his genre-bending music releases and new album “Dharma.”

Sebastián Yatra will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The star recently recured five nominations for this year’s Latin AMAs and co-headline SXSW with Shawn Mendes on Saturday, March 19th, at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Conservancy in Austin, Texas.

The entertainer will also star in Netflix’s “Once Upon a Time...Happily Never After” out March 11th alongside Spanish singers Mònica Maranillo and Nia Correia. The tv series will tell the story of two lovers tragically separated that later find themselves in another life to break the spell that fell over the eccentric town where they live.

The multi-platinum artist will soon hit the road on his 22-dates tour in the United States and Canada. Sebastián Yatra’s “Dharma World Tour” will kick off in Texas.

Sebastián Yatra ‘Dharma World Tour’ North American Tour Dates

