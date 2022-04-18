Karol G honors Selena Quintanilla, Celia Cruz, Shakira and Daddy Yankee in her Coachella debut

Karol G brought Latina power to the stage of Coachella 2022. The Colombian singer and songwriter debuted at the iconic festival on Sunday, April 17, wearing several outfits, singing her biggest hits, connecting with the crowd, and sharing impactful moments that had marked her career.

The star also used the platform to honor those who had come before her and introduced Latin music to the world but never had the chance to perform their number one hits on Coachella.

Colombian singer Karol G performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 17, 2022.

Standing on top of the stage stairs to later be joined by her dancers, Karol kicked off her set, interacting with her fans. “What’s up, Coachella? I see there is a lot of blue hair out there,” she said before singing “El Makinon,” “Mi Cama,” and “Ahora Me Llama.”

After festival-goers danced to the rhythm of “Bichota,” the singer welcomed her surprise guests, which included Tiesto and Becky G. The California native and Karol performed for the first time their No. 1 hit “MAMIII.”

Karol G and Becky G perform onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California.

The surprises continued, and Karol G went backstage for a quick costume change. At the same time, in a video montage, she honored legendary Latin songs, including Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba,” Santana’s “Oye Como Va,” and Gloria Estefan’s “Conga.”

Back on the stage and repping her Colombian flag, the 30-year-old superstar proceeded with another special tribute. “These are the colors of my flag,” she said. “I am from Colombia, and tonight I feel so happy and proud to represent my country and the Latino community. Now, I want to honor the songs that went No. 1 in the world and were never played on this stage. [Those songs] gave me the opportunity to be here,” she says proudly.