Kendall Jenner celebrates Coachella weekend topless by the pool

Kendall Jenner is ready for Coachella. The concert is back for the first time in two years, carrying high expectations and a guest list that’s bursting with celebrities. Jenner took to her Instagram to share her plans with her followers.

Jenner shared a photo of herself, topless and wearing blue bikini bottoms by the pool, with a hand across her chest, all while carrying a bottle of 818 Tequila. The photo showed off Jenner’s new hairstyle, which has some reddish highlights that she first showed off in Milan Fashion Week this past February. Jenner’s post features a variety of photos promoting her tequila brand, which she launched herself in February of this year. The post features a video with some floats on a pool, spelling out 818.

That evening, Jenner was joined by her sister Kylie and her friends in a Coachella afterparty at the Empire Polo Club. She also shared an image alongside her friends of her Coachella outfit, an all black get up with a big belt tying the whole look together. “The trifecta,” she captioned it, posing alongside Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye.