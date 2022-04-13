Kendall Jenner shares thoughts on becoming a mom: ‘Do I have baby fever?’

Kendall Jenner is sharing her thoughts on having children, revealing that her mom Kris Jenner is constantly reminding her about her plans for the future, including starting a family.

The 26-year-old model talked about her family dynamic during a recent interview, explaining that Kris can not wait to have more grandchildren, explaining that her mom “will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!’“ she laughed.

The reality star, who is currently in a romantic relationship with basketball player Devin Booker, has previously said she is currently happy with being an aunt, however she sometimes wonders if it might be time to start thinking about pregnancy plans.

“I have moments when I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?’ But I don’t, I don’t. I’m good. I can wait for a little while longer,” she said.

And while Kendall is the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who doesn’t have a child, she is happy to have a big family with lots of kids, “It’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back. They’re all really cute.“