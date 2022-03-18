Who wore it best? Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian sizzle in matching black outfits

A lot is going on in the Kardashian world these days, and thanks to their new show, fans will get a front-row seat. This week Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were photographed heading to lunch with Kendall Jenner, and there was a camera crew right by their side, seemingly ready to make TV magic. They obviously discussed wardrobe beforehand because they had a twinning moment with an all-black look.

Kim went with head-to-toe leather with every inch of skin covered except her neck and face. She paired the look with wide black glasses and leather gloves, looking funeral chic. The billionaire was of course accompanied by her bodyguard, who made sure she had some space.

Koko looked a little carefree with the paparazzi encounter rocking leather pants, Christian Louboutin heels, and a tailored black shirt that showed off her snatched waistline. She accessorized with large black sunglasses, huge hoops, and wore her hair slicked in a bun. The Good American founder had her own bodyguard following behind her.

Khloe, Kim, and Kendall headed out to lunch at LAVO in West Hollywood, and the model showed off her new red hair but did not come in an all-black look. Kendall wore a form-fitting grey mini dress but did wear some leather to match her older sisters. Kendall looked ready to rage in the pics, carrying a bottle of her 818 tequila to lunch.