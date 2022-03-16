Did Pete Davidson get a Kim Kardashian tattoo on his chest?

After months of silence, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Pete Davidson on her Instagram, validating the seriousness of their relationship. A now-deleted screenshot of a text message shows a possible Kim tattoo on Pete’s chest.
Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West adorably sings ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ Pete Davidson is defending himself in conversations with Kanye West
The photo was a part of a string of alleged text messages Pete sent Ye West, which were uploaded and deleted by Saturday Night Live writer Dave Sirus shared on Instagram. In the exchange, Pete asks Ye to meet up. When asked about his location, Pete said, “in bed with your wife,” sending an image of himself in bed without his shirt on. On the left corner of the image, you can sort of see Kim’s name on his chest.
Pete’s message appears to have been prompted by Ye’s most recent social media complaint, claiming to be upset over a TikTok video featuring Kim and their daughter North. In it, the two have a tattoo filter and sing along to Machine Gun Kelly’s new song, “Emo Girl.” “I just look at my daughter, full makeup, singing she’s in love with an emo girl on TikTok and I didn’t have no say or approval. ‘Hey, what do you think? Do you think this would be cool or not?’” Ye said on the clip.
“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” Pete wrote. He then discussed Kim’s parenting skills and how lucky Ye was that she was the mother of his kids. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom,” he continued. “I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up.”
Despite Pete’s wish to resolve their feud, Ye continues to discuss his divorce and his issues with Pete openly. Ye’s Instagram feed is filled with posts and disses on Pete. He’s made posts claiming that Pete is constantly in and out of rehab, that he’ll get Kim involved in drugs, and that he has a Hillary Clinton tramp stamp. “Tramp Stamp Pete the Tramp… here’s the stamp,” Ye captioned a post showing Pete’s Hillary Clinton tattoo.