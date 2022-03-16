Did Pete Davidson get a Kim Kardashian tattoo on his chest?

After months of silence, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Pete Davidson on her Instagram, validating the seriousness of their relationship. A now-deleted screenshot of a text message shows a possible Kim tattoo on Pete’s chest.

The photo was a part of a string of alleged text messages Pete sent Ye West, which were uploaded and deleted by Saturday Night Live writer Dave Sirus shared on Instagram. In the exchange, Pete asks Ye to meet up. When asked about his location, Pete said, “in bed with your wife,” sending an image of himself in bed without his shirt on. On the left corner of the image, you can sort of see Kim’s name on his chest.

Pete’s message appears to have been prompted by Ye’s most recent social media complaint, claiming to be upset over a TikTok video featuring Kim and their daughter North. In it, the two have a tattoo filter and sing along to Machine Gun Kelly’s new song, “Emo Girl.” “I just look at my daughter, full makeup, singing she’s in love with an emo girl on TikTok and I didn’t have no say or approval. ‘Hey, what do you think? Do you think this would be cool or not?’” Ye said on the clip.