Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ Pete Davidson is defending himself in conversations with Kanye West

After a recent conversation with Kanye West surfaced on social media, Kim Kardashian isn’t mad at her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The tv reality star and businesswoman is ‘very happy’ that the Saturday Night Live comedian is standing his ground while showing her support.

A source close to Kardashian told E! News that the mom of four is “so grateful” for Pete’s reaction and patience amid her divorce from the rapper. “He’s really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this,” the source shared with the publication. “It’s been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him.”

©Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

According to the insider, although fans have mixed feelings regarding the text message exchange between West and Davidson, Kim is proud of Pete for defending himself. “She’s really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill and is very happy he is sticking up for himself,” the person revealed. “She thinks it’s complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She’s so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on.”

Pete tells Kanye that he has had enough and refuses to continue being disrespected in the messages. “I’ve decided that I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore, and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f---k up,” he told West, adding that Kim is “literally the best mother” he has ever met.

©@kimkardashian



Kim Kardashian with North West, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2

“What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you,” Pete suggested.

The following day, Kanye West took to Instagram to share a photo of North West’s backpack, claiming he could not see her. “This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” he wrote, showing the enamel pins of Kanye, Kim, and an alien.

To everyone’s surprise, Kim commented on the post. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she said, referring to the kids they share, North, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2.