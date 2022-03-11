Kim Kardashian shares adorable photos with Pete Davidson for the first time

Kim Kardashian might be catching a lot of heat for her statements telling women to get up and work, but what better way to get over controversy with a little distraction. On Friday, Kim shared a gallery of photos with her 291 million followers, and included some cute pics with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Including one where it looks like SNL star is laying down on her lap blowing smoke from a joint into her mouth. What some call “shotgunning.”

The photos were bound to come eventually, after all, it’s not official until it’s on social media right? But the timing is pretty incredible. The post comes after weeks of questionable antics from her ex-husband Kanye West. The pics seem to be from their early Valentine’s dinner in Brooklyn last month.

Kim also included a meme with a quote from the movie The Town featuring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner. “I need your help can’t tell you what it is you can never ask me about it later and we’re gonna hurt some people,” Affleck tells Renner. Renner’s response is the caption of Kim’s post, “Whose car are we going to take?” Is it possible this is Kim’s way of saying she and Davidson are ride or dies, ready to show the world their love regardless of who it hurts?