Khloe Kardashian says blaming women when men cheat is hurtful, years after public fall out with Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her thoughts on cheating amid her complicated relationship with Tristan Thompson, and years after the 2018 cheating scandal that involved Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods, when Khloe accused and criticized Jordyn for Tristan’s behavior.

During a recent interview, Khloe explains that women should not be blamed for the actions of their unfaithful partners, “If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me.”

“I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy,” Khloe declared. And while Khloe seems to have a new perspective on relationships, fans and followers of the famous family seem to be confused after witnessing their public fall out with Jordyn on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and social media.

Khloe said in her interview that she doesn’t “understand why there’s so much finger-pointing,” as it is “a heavy thing to carry,” adding that it’s hard enough to “go through it, but then go through it so publicly” is even worse.

Back in 2018, the cheating scandal with Jordyn was made public, when she shared a kiss with Tristan during one of his parties. Khloe seemed to be close to Jordyn at the time, and publicly accused her of being the reason for her family “break up.”

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

The controversy didn’t stop there, and during an episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘, Khloe had a conversation with her sisters, heavily criticizing Jordyn, who was 21 at the time.

Online users also pointed out a derogatory comment made about Jordyn, and how it was confusing after Khloe’s own struggles with body image. One person commented “So why did Khloe blame Jordyn when Tristan kissed her?” while someone else wrote “Apologize to Jordyn Woods.”