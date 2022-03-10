Khloe Kardashian wishes she never had to talk about Tristan Thompson

The new Hulu Kardashian reality show “The Kardashians,” is just around the corner and Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and their mom Kris Jenner talked to Variety about what fans can expect. There is always some kind of drama surrounding the family, and while they tend to stay quiet when it comes to headlines, their old show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” always gave viewers a look into what they were doing and feeling at the time. With Kanye West, Pete Davidson, and Tristan Thompson, all making headlines this year, there is plenty that fans are hoping they get a front-row view for.

One of the biggest scandals we saw this year was news that Tristan Thompson fathers a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloe were together. Even though Khloe says she wishes she never had to talk about it, she confirmed that we will see this part of her “journey in life” on the show. “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” Khloé told Variety. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.

Of course, Khloe isn’t the only one who had relationship drama. Kim and Kanye’s divorce has turned into a public spectacle, but before things got dark between the couple, Kanye actually filmed scenes for the series and has a “major arc” in the first episode.

While Ye has done some questionable things lately, Kim says she doesn’t have any plans one cresting the father of her children on TV. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” The Skims founder said. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show.”

In addition to making headlines with Ye, Kim has been making headlines with her new boo and she publicly addressed their relationship for the first time in the interview. When asked if Davidson will appear on the show she replied, “I have not filmed with him.” “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season,” she continued.