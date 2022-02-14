Kanye West takes North and Saint to Super Bowl 2022 after taking shots at Pete Davidson on Instagram

It’s been a busy weekend for Kanye West, and his phone might be hot after spending the past couple of days taking shots at Pete Davidson on Instagram. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, began a tirade against the comedian for dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old star attended the Super Bowl LVI with his kids North, 8, and Saint, 6, wearing a black mask covering his entire face. Ye documented his afternoon at the Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. “Do we got good seats, Northie?” West asked his daughter. After she remained silent, he proceeded to ask his son, “Saint, these good seats?” Who following his big sister’s steps didn’t reply.

Tyga, YG, Antonio Brown, Kanye West and North West attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Someone who has also remained silent is Pete Davidson — partially because he doesn’t have social media. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” he wrote, sharing a paparazzi photo of Davidson and Kardashian. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

After saying he won’t perform at Coachella for another and unrelated social media feud, West, who also threatened to beat Davidson in a new song, said he won’t continue collaboration with fellow rapper Kid Cudi because he is friends with the Saturday Night Live star.

“THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE,” West wrote, referring to Davidson as “Skete.”

“NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC,” Kanye West added.

According to West he removed Cudi from his upcoming album, Donda 2. Kanye’s action didn’t bothered Kid Cudi and reacted by saying, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f—kin dinosaur hahaha.” And adding, “everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for u brother.”

Following Kanye West’s comments, Julia Fox deleted the photos she had next to the rapper.