Why Julia Fox is not jealous of Kanye West’s ‘residual feelings’ for Kim Kardashian: ‘He calls me his girlfriend’

It seems Julia Fox is not worried about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce drama, revealing they are officially a couple and confessing she is not jealous about the rapper’s “residual feelings” for the famous Kardashian.

And while the actress is not worried at all, Kanye has declared he has different priorities, taking to Instagram to beg God to bring his family back together.

Julia was featured on Alex Cooper’s podcast ‘Call Her Daddy,’ and opened up about the media attention she is receiving and her relationship with Kanye. “Listen, I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings, and it’s normal, it’s human,” she shared, adding that she also knows “that he’s with me now.”

The star is confident of her romance with the singer, even explaining during the interview that she calls him “my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend”

Julia recently responded to breakup rumors with Kanye, after she deleted photos with him on her Instagram account and unfollowed several Kardashian fan accounts.

“I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, OK?” she shared on her Instagram Stories, adding, “And I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’”

The former couple are currently in a social media back and forth, with the rapper posting photos of Kim with their children on his Instagram account with the intention of bringing their family back together, after Kim’s recent Vogue cover story where she revealed she is putting herself first, “I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.”