Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of 2023: Khloé Kardashian, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, and more

The year 2023 is drawing to a close, and it has proven to be an epic year for celebrity content on TikTok. Every week, we’ve been sharing the top 10 celebrity TikToks of the week. Today, we present the 10 best of the entire year. Ranging from humorous to heartwarming, these videos have amassed millions of views and likes. Get ready to be entertained!

1. Lele Pons

Funny woman Lele Pons is known for her hilarious content. This ‘chancla challenge’ with her mom was unforgettable.

2. Camila Cabello

This video didn’t get as many views as it should have but is some of Camila Cabello’s best work. The singer danced around a Publix but only gained 1.7 million views.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Rosalia broke the internet back in September when they sat together at Paris Fashion Week. This TikTok has over 10.8 million likes and over 61 million views.

4. Selena Gomez

Before Selena Gomez began dating Benny Blanco she was known for her epic single girl TikToks. This video has over 15.7 million likes and over 167.8 million views.



5. Kim and North

Kim Kardashian posted this video doing her version of “British chav makeover” giving a refreshing glimpse of her goofy side. It has over 64 million views and over 7 million likes.

6. Julia Fox

Julia Fox gave unfiltered tour of her apartment that left fans bewildered. The commotion it started makes it one of the best of the year.

@juliafox Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰 ♬ original sound - Julia fox

7. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds reveals that he works out to K-Pop and gets fans excited.

8. Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner recreated her iconic “You’re doing amazing sweetie,” scene from Kim’s Playboy shoot for a hilarious video.

9. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas fawning over his wife Priyanka Chopra will never get old.

10. Jennifer Lopez

This 6 second TikTok by Jennifer Lopez captioned “Daddy appreciation post” speaks for itself.