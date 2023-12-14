David and Harper Beckham recreate iconic 1932 ‘Lunch atop a Skyscraper’ photograph

David and Harper Beckham sat atop one of New York City’s tallest buildings. The daughter and father duo showcased their bravery while enjoying “Top of the Rock: The Beam,” a new attraction on the 69th floor of Rockefeller Center.

David and Harper were safely secured 12 feet above the 30 Rockefeller Plaza observation deck before rotating 180 degrees for a breathtaking view of Central Park and the rest of the downtown area of New York City. The pair immortalized the moment in a once-in-a-lifetime photo.

The photos shared by David also show them eating at Katz’s Delicates, the city’s oldest deli. Despite “Top of the Rock: The Beam” offering a dining experience at The Weather Room, it is unknown if they enjoyed some hot cocoa and snacks before departing.

David and Harper’s photo recreates the iconic New York-Herald-Tribune 1932 photo, called “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper” in which 11 ironworkers were captured eating while sitting on a steel beam over 800 feet above the ground.

David and Harper Beckham adventures

In November 2023, David shared a snap of him and his daughter enjoying farming. The pair were on their garden, wearing the appropriate clothing for the excursion. David and Harper looked happy in their garden, holding on to each other as they smiled at the camera.

David wore an outfit made out of varying shades of green, made up of a vest, a button up, some pants, and boots. He capped it all off with a hat. Harper wore a grey sweatshirt, pants, and the same boots he was wearing. “And so the organic farming begins with my little helper,” he wrote in the caption. “Quick check on my Bee’s then over to the [garden] Thanks mummy for the picture.”