David Beckham shares a photo of himself farming with his daughter Harper

David Beckham and his daughter are enjoying farming. The pair shared a photo on their garden, wearing the appropriate clothing for the excursion.

David and his daughter Harper looked happy in their garden, holding on to each other as they smiled at the camera. David wore an outfit made out of varying shades of green, made up of a vest, a button up, some pants, and boots. He capped it all off with a hat. Harper wore a grey sweatshirt, pants, and the same boots he was wearing. “And so the organic farming begins with my little helper,” he wrote in the caption. “Quick check on my Bee’s then over to the [garden] Thanks mummy for the picture.”

David’s passion for bee keeping was showcased in his documentary, “Beckham,” where he shows off his bee farm and his love for cultivating honey. Last year, he shared a photo alongside his bee farm on Instagram, sharing his joy over the spring season. “Hi Honey. I’m home.. I love spring,” he captioned it.

David Beckham’s life in Miami

David and his family are based in Miami, where they’ve rapidly become some of the city’s most prominent socialites. Over the past year, he’s found great success at work with the acquisition of Lionel Messi for his team, Inter Milan C.F.

David presented Messi’s Ballon d’Or trophy and revealed how much he treasured having him on his team. “It's very special to say he's a Miami player and he's in our city. He'll celebrate this with his team-mates and his family in his way,” said Beckham. “We'll do our best to celebrate it in the Miami way. I'm sure we can do a good party.”

