David Beckham and Lionel Messi will celebrate Ballon d’Or win the ‘Miami way’

David Beckham and Lionel Messi have formed a partnership ever since the former Barcelona player moved to Inter Miami CF. Beckham was a pivotal figure in making the historic move happen, resulting in Messi becoming the first MLS player to win the Ballon d’Or. Beckham is making it clear that the moment is worth celebrating, and that the two will enjoy it the “Miami way.”

Beckham and Messi celebrating together

Beckham handed Messi’s trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, discussing how exciting it was to be working with the best player in the world. “It's very special to say he's a Miami player and he's in our city. He'll celebrate this with his team-mates and his family in his way,” said Beckham. “We'll do our best to celebrate it in the Miami way. I'm sure we can do a good party.”

Messi and Beckham’s relationship dates back years, with the two being admirers of each other. Looking back on it, Messi’s move to Miami seems to have been fated in the stars, with Beckham becoming the main reason why this was even possible. Following his succesful career in Europe, Beckham decided to retire in the US, which led to him working with Inter Miami CF in 2018. The moment was historic, and prompted congratulations from multiple figures in the sport, including Messi himself.

“First of all, congratulations,” said Messi in a video posted on social media. “I wanted to wish you all the best in this project, this new role for you. And who knows, maybe in a few years you can give me a call.”

The friendship between the Messis and the Beckhams

Over the course of the past year, Lionel Messi and his family have been welcomed by the Beckhams. The group, made up of Antonela Roccuzzo, Victoria Beckham, and the two athletes, often shares photos together and are a part of Miami’s top socialites. Following soccer matches, they’re often spotted at Gekko, the Japanese steakhouse owned by Bad Bunny and David Grutman.