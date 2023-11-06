Victoria Beckham’s workout routine: ‘Dumbbell, barbell, and bodyweight work’

Victoria Beckham has kept her incredible figure throughout her successful career. The fashion designer previously talked about her eating habits, and her preferences when she is eating outside with her husband David Beckham. However, this is just one part of her healthy lifestyle, as she is also known for being active and exercising.

During a recent interview with Vogue, Victoria’s trainer Bobby Rich, revealed some of the things planned for her workout daily, even the times she is traveling for work. “We’ve been training with weights regularly, for four or five years now,” the trainer said to the publication about her fitness journey.

“Victoria treats training like brushing her teeth–it’s something she wants and has to do and it sets her up for the day. It’s just part of her lifestyle–in fact, I train both of them five days a week, in person. When they’re on the road, it’s remote, five days a week. Nothing changes,” he added, referring to her husband David.

“She does a lot of dumbbell, barbell, and bodyweight work, and I incorporate lots of functional and compound movements–using two or three joints and muscle groups–each time,” he said to Vogue. “The difference in Victoria’s muscle now [versus five years ago] is that it’s not necessarily bigger, but the quality of muscle and the health she has from having stronger joints, tendons and ligaments is marked.”

Rich went on to explain that there are different cycles of “ strength, hypertrophy, power training, endurance training, cardiovascular, that fit into themes of recovery, maintenance and intensity,” he said. “If we were on strength training, we might have a 75 or 90-minute session because there’s a little more rest involved due to heavier weights, while other times it might be a 50-minute session.”