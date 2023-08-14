Victoria Beckham’s classic swear-by beauty trick to make her eyes look brighter

Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl who has become a successful fashion mogul, has been a role model for many with her exceptional sense of style and flawless appearance.

And although she is known as a fashion icon, one of her most coveted secrets is a classic beauty hack, which she swears by to make her eyes look brighter. Victoria uses white eyeliner to look more awake. This classic trick has stood the test of time and remains a staple in her beauty routine.

The Power of white eyeliner

At first glance, Victoria Beckham’s choice of white eyeliner may seem unconventional in a world where black and brown liners dominate. However, the subtlety and elegance of this technique make it stand out. White eyeliner instantly makes your eyes look larger, more awake, and more captivating.

Brightening effect and the illusion of larger eyes

White eyeliner can work magic on your eyes by making them look bigger and brighter. Applying it along the waterline, the inner rim of the lower eyelid reflects light and reduces any redness or dullness, instantly brightening your eyes. This technique can help combat fatigue and make your eyes look well-rested and radiant.

How to achieve Victoria Beckham’s signature white eyeliner look

If you want to achieve Victoria Beckham’s signature brighter eyes using white eyeliner, it’s a simple process that you can easily add to your daily makeup routine. Here’s how you can recreate her classic look:

Prep and prime: To start, apply a gentle eye primer or concealer to create a seamless foundation for your eyeliner. Choose the right white eyeliner: For this technique, it’s best to choose a creamy and pigmented white eyeliner pencil. Gel or pencil formulas work well. Focus on the waterline: To enhance your eyes‘ appearance, gently pull down your lower eyelid to expose the waterline. Then, carefully apply the liner along the waterline using a white eyeliner pencil. This technique instantly opens up your eyes and makes them appear more prominent. Blend and set: To avoid smudging your eyeliner, use a matching matte eyeshadow to set it lightly. This will also help your eyeliner stay put all day. Subtle highlight: For an extra boost, apply a small amount of white eyeliner to the inner corners of your eyes and the center of your eyelids. This will produce a delicate highlight that amplifies the general brightening outcome.

A timeless beauty hack

Victoria Beckham’s love for white eyeliner proves that this classic beauty trick never goes out of style. Despite ever-changing makeup trends, white eyeliner remains reliable for achieving brighter and more captivating eyes. Its simplicity and effectiveness have made it a staple in many beauty routines, providing an effortless way to elevate their look.

It’s refreshing to see how Victoria Beckham’s white eyeliner hack has remained popular despite the constantly changing beauty landscape. Whether you’re going for a polished everyday look or a glamorous red carpet appearance, the timeless appeal of brighter eyes with white eyeliner is a secret that holds strong—just like the woman who popularized it in the beauty world.