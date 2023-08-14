Katie Holmes reveals her skincare routine and favorite makeup look: ‘I love a smoky eye’

Katie Holmes is known for her chic and sophisticated looks, both on the red carpet and with her street style. The Hollywood star has captivated her fans, not just with her incredible acting skills and memorable roles throughout her career, but also because of her incredible personality and effortless beauty.

During an interview with Elle, the actress and filmmaker revealed some of her best skincare tips, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and taking care of her body. Katie revealed to the publication that she likes to “drink a lot of water,” and incorporates “hot yoga to sweat all the toxins out,” apart from sleeping in a “SK-II Treatment Mask.”

She also explained that she loves to use rejuvenating masks, and has no problem using them during her Facetime calls with her friends “just to keep it real.” The actress was asked about her favorite makeup looks, admitting that she loves a smoky eye moment for the red carpet, and some fake eyelashes, but she is still working on her skills.

“I’m better at putting it on other people. If my friends and I are on long trips, I’ll be like, “Let’s have a makeup party.” I like the challenge, because I want to be good at it and I’m not yet, so it gives me practice,” she shared with Elle.

Katie said that she uses Bobbi’s Shimmer Brick from Bobbi Brown Cosmetics “right away in the morning,” because it brightens up her face. “And then I can add a little mascara and be done, which is nice to know. I like those little shortcuts.”