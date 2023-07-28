Suri Cruise’s street style mirrors her mom’s flawlessly casual looks

Suri Cruise was spotted out shopping this past week in New York. The 17 year old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was spotted wearing comfortable clothes and some flip flops as she walked through the city, mirroring her mother’s casual style.

Cruise in New York

Photos show Cruise walking around the city and feeling at home. She wore some sweatpants, a red sleeveless shirt, and a purse. She had her hair in a bun and was wearing pink flip flops, showing off her pedicure.

Cruise in New York

Cruise often looks comfortable with her outfits, wearing all manner of styles. Earlier this month, Cruise was spotted out in SoHo with her friends, wearing a skirt, a black top and some make up, a look reminiscent of some of her mother’s styles.

Katie Holmes has also been spotted making the most of the summer in the city. Over the past month, she’s been photographed on her way to various workout classes. “I exercise four times a week. Variety is key, or I get bored,” she said to Shape magazine. “I like Spinning, boxing, and yoga, and sometimes I’ll take a dance class.”

Holmes also revealed that she and her daughter bond over exercise, even though she doesn’t push her at it. “Sometimes I work out with my daughter. It just depends on the day,” she said. “We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame.”