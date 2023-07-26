Katie Holmes flaunts her jaw-dropping abs during a stroll in New York City

Katie Holmes, 44, has been doing her ab workouts. The actress was recently spotted in New York City, both mask and top-free, showing off her toned physique. She was on a walk during this hot summer in the United States.

Katie looked sporty and cute on her stroll

It’s a cool new look for the mom of Suri Cruise. She wore a black crop top, green joggers, and Adidas trainers with light green translucent sunglasses and delicate necklaces. Holmes had her hair up for the sunny day.

The 44 year-old actress had a viral bra moment in 2019

The Dawson’s Creek star, was on her sunny stroll on Friday, which hit highs of 84.



ANOTHER VIRAL MOMENT FOR KATIE

It’s not the first time Holmes has had a viral bra moment. Back in 2019, the Broadway star was spotted wearing a matching cashmere bra and sweater in NYC, and the internet was excited.



Katie’s first iconic bra moment was in 2019

She later talked about the viral moment, telling InStyle she decide to buy the outfit because she “wasn’t feeling so sexy” at the time. “I saw that and was like, ‘Sexy. I can do that!’ I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it.”

Although she wasn’t at a cabin and was instead shopping with Cruise, she said, “I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers.”

The sweater was positioned perfectly because she said she didn’t “want to get into trouble” with her “teenager,” Suri. “We were school shopping, and I was just trying to hail a cab on Sixth Avenue,” she said, laughing. “It looked way more glamorous than it was.”