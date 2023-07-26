Monica Lewinsky celebrates her birthday and her ‘best’ past decade

Monica Lewinsky is celebrating a new decade! The activist and public figure turned 50 over the weekend, taking the opportunity to share an Instagram reel and to publish an emotive post where she celebrated her life and achievements.

The post shows multiple adorable photos of herself when she was a baby, organized in chronological order, until she reaches the age of a young girl. “HAPPY 50th BIRTHDAY TO ME!” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t believe this little one made it to the best past decade so far. So grateful for the love and encouragement I’ve received these last 10 years. Helluva ride so far!”

Lewinsky also shared some birthday celebrations from her closest friends and family on her Instagram stories, including her dad, Bernard. “First hours/days 50 years ago!! Happy Birthday Monica!! Love you, Dad!!” he wrote over a photo of Lewinsky as a newborn.

The Monica Lewinsky scandal

In the 90’s, Lewisky became involved in one of the most discussed political scandals of all time. When working as an intern at the White House at the age of 22, Lewinsky had a relationship with Bill Clinton, the President of the United States. The scandal was such that it resulted in his impeachment.

Our sister publication, HOLA! Spain, had an exclusive interview with Lewinsky and her father closely after the scandal. The magazine was welcomed into their home in Los Angeles, where Bernard spoke about his daughter and the family’s traumatic experience. “I’ve seen how my daughter was thrown in the polical arena, turned into a pawn, and I saw her personality destroyed by the media,” said Bernard in perfect Spanish, since he was born in El Salvador. “I didn’t tell Monica if her actions were wrong or right. I told her I loved her.”

Lewinsky’s life post scandal

After decades of laying low, Lewinsky returned to the spotlight in the year 2014, publishing an article on Vanity Fair called “Shame and Survival.”

Nowadays, she uses her platform to advocate against bullying, and has produced different programs, including the TV show based on her scandal “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” and the documentary “15 Minutes of Shame.”

