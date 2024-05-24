Kelly Rowland addresses viral red carpet incident at Cannes Film Festival

Kelly Rowland spoke out following a viral incident involving a heated exchange with a security guard on the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival. The incident occurred during the premiere of “Marcello Mio,” sparking significant online attention.

Footage captured the renowned Destiny’s Child alum, 43, sternly addressing a security guard on the staircase of the Palais des Festivals. The singer, accompanied by several people, appeared to be ushered along forcefully, prompting Rowland to stand her ground. In the video, multiple attempts by her entourage to intervene were noted, but the security guard persisted in moving them forward.

In an interview with the Associated Press at the amfAR Cannes Gala in France on Thursday, May 23, Rowland clarified the situation. “The woman knows what happened. I know what happened,” she stated firmly. I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.“

Kelly Rowland drew attention to a potential disparity in the treatment of attendees based on their appearance. She elaborated on the underlying issues she perceived during the encounter, stating, “And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. ”This observation from the singer sparks further interest in the incident.

The same security guard was later involved in another incident, this time with Dominican actress Massiel Taveras. As Taveras tried to pose for the cameras, the security guard attempted to move her out of the way. When the guard touched her, Taveras reacted by pushing the guard away. This additional context helps to paint a clearer picture of the events that unfolded at the Cannes Film Festival.