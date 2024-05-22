How Jennifer Lopez reacted to Ayo Edebiri’s controversial comments: ‘She was very nice about it’

Ayo Edebiri is opening up about Jennifer Lopez’s reaction to the rumored feud between the two stars, ahead of their ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode in February. The actress revealed to Vanity Fair that JLo was very gracious about the situation.

“That would be like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing, and I’m obviously Mr. Bean. She’s J.Lo! She was very chill and nice about it,” Ayo said to the publication, revealing that there was no feud after she apologized, and the rumors ahead of the episode were absurd.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” JLo previously said to Variety. “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so fu--- sorry, it was so awful of me,” the singer explained.

“It’s funny,” JLo added. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.” The controversial comments took place in 2020 on the ‘Scam Goddess’ podcast. “Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs. … A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘JLo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘JLo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously,“ Ayo said at the time.