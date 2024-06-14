Shakira reveals Adele called her after separation with Piqué to show her support

Shakira is opening up about one of the most difficult moments of her life. The Colombian singer shared her thoughts about her separation, following a successful musical comeback, and revealed how she is feeling at the moment, giving an insight into the friendships she has built after starting a new life in Miami and calling it quits with her ex Gerard Piqué.

During her recent interview with Rolling Stone, Shakira shared details about the following moments after the separation, including the celebrity friends that showed support for her, including Adele, who had recently gone through a divorce herself.

Shakira said to the publication that it was Adele and John Mayer two of the first celebrities that called her to check up on her after news about the separation went public. It seems Shakira became quick friends with Adele after she showed her support, apart from commenting publicly on the controversial separation at the time.

“Oh, I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon … Oh, her ex-husband’s in trouble!” Adele said back in March 2023, when she performed her hit song with Bizarrap. Apart from her, other celebrities and friends from the industry called her after the split was announced, including Alejandro Sanz, Chris Martin from Coldplay, and Will I Am from The Black Eyed Peas.

“The thing with this song is it has become an anthem for so many women out there. I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me,” Shakira said after the release of the song. “It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions.”