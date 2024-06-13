Shakira on her frienship with Cardi B, and her excitement for Miley Cyrus’ music

Shakira is opening up about her latest achievements, friendships, and situations she has faced in the last months. The Colombian singer became quick friends with rapper Cardi B, after the pair shared a sweet moment during Paris Fashion Week, which resulted in a music collaboration and a fun music video.

During her latest interview with Rolling Stone, Shakira revealed that she is a big fan of Cardi, and praised her authenticity. “I love what she did on ‘Puntería.’ It’s my favorite part of the song,” she said about her verse. “I love her sense of humor, her ingenuity, and her creativity. For me, she’s a woman who doesn’t ask permission.”

©GettyImages



Cardi B and Shakira attend The 2024 Met Gala

Apart from her new friendship with the rapper, Shakira also praised Miley Cyrus during the interview and declared that they sent similar messages with their songs at the time. Miley with her hit song ‘Flowers’ and Shakira with her fan-favorite collaboration with Bizarrap.

Shakira shared her excitement about being at the top of the charts with Miley; “We were both thinking the same thing, and the reaction was similar,” she said. On a personal side, the singer talked about her love life and revealed she’s not looking for a romantic partner.

“I’m not thinking about that.… What space do I have for a man right now?” she said to the publication. “What can I tell you, I like men. That’s the problem. I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them. But having a formal relationship, I think my kids would have to be very prepared for that, and their emotional and psychological well-being is the priority.”