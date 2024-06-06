Shakira’s dad: What is known about the health of Mr. William Mebarak?

According to Colombian media outlet El Heraldo, Shakira’s father, Mr. William Mebarak Chadid, 92, was admitted to the Ibero-American Clinic in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Wednesday, June 5, due to pneumonia. According to reports, the singer’s father remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he is being monitored 24/7.

So far, the singer has not referred to this report. However, the information about Mr. Mebarak’s alleged admission has already been picked up by several other international outlets, such as Infobae and Univision.

It has been reported that the singer is already preparing to travel from Miami to her native country due to her father’s health to be close to her mother.

The challenges Shakira’s father has faced

The singer’s father’s health has deteriorated since 2022, the year in which the Colombian was going through her separation from the father of her children, Gerard Piqué. That year, Mr. William was repeatedly admitted to medical centers in Barcelona.

In May 2022, he suffered a fall, which caused a blow to the head. Through her X account, the singer shared what happened with her father, detailing that she had accompanied him in the ambulance to a medical center in Barcelona.

Months later, in October, Mr. Mebarak suffered a stroke, which undermined his health. Despite the complex scenario, the singer remained by his side all the time, taking care of his health and accompanying him in his recovery; she even joined rehabilitation therapies to help him get through it.

After finalizing her separation from Piqué in the spring of 2023, Shakira, her children, and her parents left Spain. She went to Miami to settle down with her children while her parents traveled in an ambulance to the same destination.

After a brief stay in Florida, the singer’s parents traveled to Colombia, where in June of that same year, Mr. William underwent surgery for hydrocephalus. On that occasion, Shakira traveled to Cartagena, Colombia, to be by his side and accompany him during his recovery.

Now, it is known that the singer’s father will again be going through a health complication; however, so far, Shakira has not commented on the matter.