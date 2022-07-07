Shakira’s dad’s health update: Nidia Ripoll reveals how William Mebarak is doing after hospitalization

Shakira has had a lot on her plate lately. Amid a notorious separation from the father of her children, Gerard Piqué, the singer faces one more concern: the health of her father, William Mebarak. The 90-year-old author suffered a severe fall at the end of May, just before her daughter confirmed the end of her relationship with the F. C. Barcelona defender.

Although he had been discharged and was recovering at home, he required hospitalization again. His wife and Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, opened up and shared how things were going with Mr. Mebarak.

“He is stable,” she assured. Without further ado, Nidia responded kindly to the media when they asked her about a possible date on which her husband would be discharged. “I don’t know when the doctors say,” she said, adding that her husband continues to recover.

The Colombian celebrity mom keeps in her heart a great hope of returning home with her husband, as they did for weeks when Shakira made her home in Barcelona available to both. At the time, Shakira took to social media to clarify why she was seen inside an ambulance.

“Guys, I’m getting a lot of concern that I was recently seen in an ambulance in Barcelona. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (May 28th) when my dad, unfortunately, had a bad fall, and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now,” she tweeted.

Shakira also shared a photo kissing her New York City-born Lebanese dad. “Please send all your best wishes his way, and thank you all as always for all of your love and support,” she added.

The global sensation then shared a video alongside her dad. The clip shows the Colombian star holding posters with words written in Spanish while Mr. William reads them. According to Shakira, the exercise is part of his cognitive therapy techniques. “With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with your immense love,” she wrote.

Shakira is on top of the situation

Shakira has even been seen outside the hospital in Barcelona, where her father is. In some of these visits, Shakira’s sad face is noticeable and quite understandable due to her bad streak.

At the same time, she continues with the details of her separation, such as the custody of her children, Milan and Sasha. As if that were not enough, her problems with the Treasury resurfaced, and she has not been indifferent to this situation either.