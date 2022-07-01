Shakira looks unbothered surfing on vacation following split from Gerard Pique

Shakira can belly dance, sing, play multiple instruments, skateboard, and surf. This week photos emerged of the talented artist vacationing in Asturias, Spain, with her children for the first time since calling it quits with Gerard Pique. From the photos, it looks like they were in a surfing lesson with a couple of instructors to help the kids get the right technique. In one of the pics, the 45 year-old has a large smile on her face while laying on the board across from one of the cute surf pros.



Needless to say, the father of her children was not on the family vacation. Of course, the picture means nothing, but it’s always fun seeing two attractive people talking and imagining there is some flirting going on, especially with all the drama surrounding Shakira and the Pique’s split.

Once Shakira got on the board, she stood up using her strong core and impressively rode the waves.



Shakira didn’t need the lessons because she’s been surfing for a few years. In 2020, she shared a video surfing in Wavegarden headquarters in Spain. The cutting-edge engineering company specializes in manufacturing surfing lagoons and artificial waves which was the perfect place for her to master her skills. At the time, the “Hip’s Don’t Lie” singer shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Surfing at the Wavegarden was an absolute thrill!!!” “I’m ripping today!” she said in the clip.