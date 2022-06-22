Shakira seems not to be able to can’t catch a break lately. After making headlines following her split from Gerard Piqué and the accident, her father had in which she was later seen inside an ambulance. Now the Colombian singer is dealing with creepy messages right outside her family home in Barcelona.

The superstar had to call the police and cleaning services to get rid of several graffiti written in English.

©GrosbyGroup



Creepy messages were spray painted in front of Shakira’s family home in Barcelona

Quotes like, “I love you beautiful woman,” “I’m coming for you, my love,” and “I’m ready to marry you right now and support you” were spray painted on the street leading to the property.

©GrosbyGroup



Creepy messages were spray painted in front of Shakira’s family home in Barcelona

©GrosbyGroup



Creepy messages were spray painted in front of Shakira’s family home in Barcelona

As of this writing, the local police have not released any surveillance video that shows the moment or the person involved in the act.

The messages come weeks after the singer and the soccer player announced the separation. As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they informed, referring to the two children they have in common, Milan and Sasha.