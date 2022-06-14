Shakira and Chris Evans are the internet’s favorite fantasy couple

The internet has Shakira’s next man lined up for her already: Chris Evans. It’s only been a week since news broke that she parted ways from Gerard Pique, but people are already fantasizing about the singer and actor. And while we have to wait and see if they ever get together, we do know that Evans thinks she’s “spectacular.”



People noticed that Shakira, 45, followed Evans, 41, back on Instagram at the start of the month, and since they are both hot, single celebrities, it’s been all gossip and fantasies. Evans has been doing press for the new animated film Lightyear, and Shakira’s name has been brought up more than once. When asked by Univision if he’s ever met Shakira, he cleared up any Twitter rumors and said they’ve never met. “I’ve never met her, but I am a big fan,” he said coolly as a cucumber.

He was then asked if he would ever be down to shake his hips in a music video, but he wasn’t sounding too confident. “Oh god, I would be very embarrassed standing next to her,” he said. The hunky star went on to gush about her hip moving talent. “She is too good at it,” he continued.



La fiesta en qué la reportera le dice que Shakira lo siguió en IG y dice que volvió loco internet. La conoces, no me encantaría, soy su fan y que si le gustaría estar en uno de sus videos. Chris Evans fan de Shakira 🔥 pic.twitter.com/62bCbAgKFT — Shakira carla #TeFelicito🤖 (@shakiracarla) June 10, 2022

Then, a reporter from Despierta America asked if he was aware of the internet’s obsession with them. Evans claimed he wasn’t aware but was sure to add he thought she was, “spectacular,” per Remezcla. They then got straight to the point and asked if he would ever date her. “Would I date Shakira?!” he said laughing. “Are you trying to set me up with Shakira?” While Evans had a giant smile on his face, he didn’t answer the question, “Man, that might be too much for on camera,” he said.



The Captain American actor isn’t the only guy the internet thinks would be great for Shakira. Henry Cavill has also been shipped with the Colombian, and she follows him on Instagram too. Resurfaced footage from a 2015 New York premiere of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. has gone viral online, showing the British actor noticeably blown away when he saw her on the red carpet. “Is that Shakira?” He says mid interview.



