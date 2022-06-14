Alex Rodriguez appears to be over his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. The former baseball player was spotted this past weekend in Capri, Italy. He was accompanied by Kathryne Padgett, a fitness competitor who not only stole the JLo’s ex attention, but it seems she also stole his heart.

Alex and Kathryne along with a group of friends, spent a few days in the paradisiacal destination, enjoying the sun, the sea and good company aboard a yacht. During this trip the two were captured being very affectionate, with kisses that confirm that things are going well between them. All while rumors are circularing that JLo and Ben Affleck got married secretly this weekend.