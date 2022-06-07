Steve Harvey talks about his daughter Lori’s split from Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey is unbothered after his daughter Lori Harvey split from Michael B. Jordan. The father of seven discussed the breakup Monday morning on his radio show where he confirmed, “I heard about it.” He also made it clear he was on his daughter’s side.



©Steve harvey





The “Family Feud” host said he wished the former couple well, explaining. “I wish them well. I’m team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her. I support her.”

Steve said “things happen,” and assured fans he’s doing fine and the split hasn’t impacted his life. “I feel fine. I’m fine. Ain’t changed my life none. I still gotta go to work,” he said. “I still gotta take care of my family. I still gotta keep putting this money aside for these grandkids.”

News broke this weekend that the couple called it quits. A source close to Jordan told People the 35-year-old was ready to settle down, but the 25-year-old wasn’t ready. “[She] wasn’t ready to commit. She is very focused on her career. [She] realized that they weren’t on the same page [while they] were making plans for their future,” they said.

All in all, it seems like they still ended on good terms. The Family Feud host explained, “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”

The 65-year-old had no hard feelings towards the Black Panther star. “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do,” he added. “He’s still a cool guy, you know, from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine,” he said. “People break up all the time.”