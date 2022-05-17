Lori Harvey reveals her formula to lose her ‘relationship weight’

Lori Harvey took to social media to share with her fans her formula to lose her “relationship weight.” The 25-year-old model revealed through a video posted on her TikTok account that the secret behind her abs is an intense routine of “Pilates.”

“When Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight, and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK,” she said, referring to her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. “So I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I’ve done it for a few years, but I’ve been really consistent the last year.”

©GettyImages



Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

“When I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days,” Harvey continued.

According to Harvey, she didn’t follow a specific diet. “I think I was consuming maybe 1,200 calories in a day, max. And I wasn’t on like a specific eating regimen. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs,” she shared.